A Sustainable Internet for All

Issue 1
Autumn 2020
Welcome
Foreword: Envisioning a Sustainable Internet
Maddie Stone
Letter from the Editors
Michelle Thorne and Chris Adams
Designing Branch: Sustainable Interaction Design Principles
Tom Jarrett
Solarpunk and Other Speculative Futures
One Vision, One World. Whose World Then?
Vândria Borari and Camila Nobrega
The Museum of the Fossilized Internet
Gabi Ivens, Joana Moll and Michelle Thorne
Today Google Stops Funding Climate Change Deniers
Extinction Rebellion NYC
Repairing Our Relationship with Technology
Janet Gunter
Critical Art and Carbon Aware Design
The Hidden Life of an Amazon User
Joana Moll
Don’t Press Snooze: Design in a Crisis
Alexandra Deschamps-Sonsino
Design for Carbon-Aware Digital Experiences
Lu Ye
Signal: A Poem
Taylor Rowe
Sustainable Web Craft
10 Rules for Building a Low-Impact Website
Jesper Hyldahl Fogh
Sustainability in Software Engineering
Bill Johnson
Reflections on Running a Sustainable Digital Agency
Tom Greenwood
Hands-On Sustainable Web Design
Laurent Devernay
AI Promises and Perils
AI and Climate Change: The Promise, the Perils and Pillars for Action
Eirini Maliaraki
Alexa, Save the Planet
Brett Gaylor
Climate Action in Tech
Seeing Black and Green in Tech
Melissa Hsiung
If I am a Techie, How Can I Help Solve Climate Change?
Kamal Kapadia
Policy and Advocacy
The Story is a Forest: How to Talk About Climate Change
Christine LaRiviere
When Policy Responds to Reality: Transformative Policy Futures
Chenai Chair
Interconnected: Sustainability on the Agenda
Michael J. Oghia