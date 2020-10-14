A Sustainable Internet for All

Welcome

Foreword: Envisioning a Sustainable Internet

Maddie Stone

Letter from the Editors

Michelle Thorne and Chris Adams

Designing Branch: Sustainable Interaction Design Principles

Tom Jarrett

One Vision, One World. Whose World Then?

Vândria Borari and Camila Nobrega

The Museum of the Fossilized Internet

Gabi Ivens, Joana Moll and Michelle Thorne

Today Google Stops Funding Climate Change Deniers

Extinction Rebellion NYC

Repairing Our Relationship with Technology

Janet Gunter

The Hidden Life of an Amazon User

Joana Moll

Don’t Press Snooze: Design in a Crisis

Alexandra Deschamps-Sonsino

Design for Carbon-Aware Digital Experiences

Lu Ye

Signal: A Poem

Taylor Rowe

10 Rules for Building a Low-Impact Website

Jesper Hyldahl Fogh

Sustainability in Software Engineering

Bill Johnson

Reflections on Running a Sustainable Digital Agency

Tom Greenwood

Hands-On Sustainable Web Design

Laurent Devernay

AI and Climate Change: The Promise, the Perils and Pillars for Action

Eirini Maliaraki

Alexa, Save the Planet

Brett Gaylor

Seeing Black and Green in Tech

Melissa Hsiung

If I am a Techie, How Can I Help Solve Climate Change?

Kamal Kapadia

The Story is a Forest: How to Talk About Climate Change

Christine LaRiviere

When Policy Responds to Reality: Transformative Policy Futures

Chenai Chair

Interconnected: Sustainability on the Agenda

Michael J. Oghia